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The term “speakeasy” brings to mind images of the Roaring Twenties and secret gatherings where the spirits flowed freely despite Prohibition. A hundred years later American’s find themselves in the age of another kind of government overreach. Today we face censorship, media manipulation, bias, outright lies and unprecedented 1st Amendment rights violations. The people are the news now! Citizen journalism is the only way the truth is being published. The Spearfish Speakeasy aims to bring you all kinds of news, thoughts and opinions from our view out here in The Hills! Remember, there are four boxes of liberty, The Soap Box, The Ballot Box, The Jury Box & The Ammo Box. We thank you for joining us as we stand on our SOAP BOX!

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